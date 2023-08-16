Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $472,000 in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 29,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.91. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $54.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

PCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCH

PotlatchDeltic Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.