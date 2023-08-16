Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Celanese by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in Celanese by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Celanese by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $119.21 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.97 and a 200-day moving average of $113.45.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Celanese from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.67.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

