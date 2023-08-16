17,774 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Cameco by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Cameco by 1,175.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco stock opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 225.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $35.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

