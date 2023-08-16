Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,011,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $255.22 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $302.11. The stock has a market cap of $188.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.