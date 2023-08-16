Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 79,776 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ecopetrol Stock Performance
Shares of EC opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Ecopetrol Profile
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
