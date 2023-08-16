Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 16,261 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,261 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. State Street Corp boosted its position in Veracyte by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Veracyte by 1,717.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 762,651 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after acquiring an additional 575,949 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,709,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,990,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Veracyte Price Performance

Shares of VCYT opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $90.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 5,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $155,810.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,910.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veracyte news, Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 5,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $155,810.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,910.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,432 shares of company stock worth $500,686 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.