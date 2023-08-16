Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,433,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,899,000 after buying an additional 116,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,754,000 after buying an additional 168,284 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,640,000 after buying an additional 88,743 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,442,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after buying an additional 172,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,425,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,226,000 after acquiring an additional 144,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $41.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

