Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,241 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in InMode were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in InMode by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in InMode by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 77,148 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in InMode by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,544 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in InMode by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.32. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 2.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INMD. Barclays increased their price target on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on InMode

InMode Company Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.