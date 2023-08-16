Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Doug Jones sold 19,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $1,236,569.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,600,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 19,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $1,236,569.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,751.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,026,179 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PFSI. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.50. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $82.92.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $336.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.93 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 7.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

