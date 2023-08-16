Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $462,000 Investment in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

WWE opened at $112.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.98 and its 200-day moving average is $98.76. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $114.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

