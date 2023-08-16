Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 4,148 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 129.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Gentherm by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

In other news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $25,956.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,676.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of THRM stock opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.12 and a beta of 1.35. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.