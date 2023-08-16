7,812 Shares in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,812 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,298,000 after acquiring an additional 84,371 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Progress Software by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,665,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,673,000 after acquiring an additional 46,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Progress Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Progress Software by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,114,000 after acquiring an additional 25,825 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,122 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $122,800.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,849.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,122 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $122,800.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,849.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,144 shares of company stock worth $303,655. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Progress Software had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PRGS. Citigroup upped their price target on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

