Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 48,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Luther Burbank by 447.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Luther Burbank by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Luther Burbank by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Luther Burbank in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

NASDAQ LBC opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Luther Burbank Co. has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $494.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.21 million during the quarter. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

