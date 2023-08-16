MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Position Boosted by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 37,018 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $22.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.78%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

