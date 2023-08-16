Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 10,349 Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,302,000 after buying an additional 21,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,218,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,312,000 after buying an additional 43,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,665,000 after buying an additional 72,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,049,000 after buying an additional 429,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,900,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WABC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.63. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $80.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.01 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 49.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.