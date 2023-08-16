Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $432,000 in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,927 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in InterDigital by 892.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in InterDigital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other news, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $416,146.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,438.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

InterDigital Price Performance

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $83.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $98.69.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.62%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

