US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,266 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.17% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period.

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.37. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $38.38.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

