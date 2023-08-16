Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 27,342 DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLO. General Atlantic L.P. raised its holdings in DLocal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 57,660,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,778,000 after buying an additional 349,827 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DLocal by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,736,000 after buying an additional 1,415,016 shares during the period. Ribbit Bullfrog GP II Ltd. acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 4th quarter worth about $37,897,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in DLocal by 866.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,297,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,770,000 after buying an additional 2,059,580 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in DLocal by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after buying an additional 348,920 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DLocal Trading Up 13.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10. DLocal Limited has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “positive” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on DLocal in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.05.
DLocal Profile
DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
