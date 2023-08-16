Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 27,342 DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLO. General Atlantic L.P. raised its holdings in DLocal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 57,660,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,778,000 after buying an additional 349,827 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DLocal by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,736,000 after buying an additional 1,415,016 shares during the period. Ribbit Bullfrog GP II Ltd. acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 4th quarter worth about $37,897,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in DLocal by 866.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,297,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,770,000 after buying an additional 2,059,580 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in DLocal by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after buying an additional 348,920 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10. DLocal Limited has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. DLocal’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “positive” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on DLocal in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.05.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

