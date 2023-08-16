US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at about $18,435,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,195,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 44,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 24,443 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $88.92 on Wednesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $70.42 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.95.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.