Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,650 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,536,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Baxter International by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,257,000 after buying an additional 729,426 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,100,000 after purchasing an additional 268,194 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 475,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,217,000 after purchasing an additional 192,910 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 888 reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

