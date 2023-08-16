Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Lowered by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $125,005,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $189.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.25. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $194.99.
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
