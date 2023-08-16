US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.44.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

