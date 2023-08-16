US Bancorp DE Purchases 8,442 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 255,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,179 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SONY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of SONY opened at $83.52 on Wednesday. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

