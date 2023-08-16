Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESMT. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in EngageSmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in EngageSmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in EngageSmart by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in EngageSmart by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in EngageSmart by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESMT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on EngageSmart in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

In related news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $518,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 810,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,018,398.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,300. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

