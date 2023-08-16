US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,529 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 814.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 75,010 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 314,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $49,621,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,793 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $201.74 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $225.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.48.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $7,249,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.