Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 13,281 First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,281 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 42.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered First Merchants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Merchants from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

First Merchants Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of FRME opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.08. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.80 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 29.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

About First Merchants

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.