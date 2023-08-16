Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 13,281 First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,281 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 42.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered First Merchants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Merchants from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.
First Merchants Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of FRME opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.08. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.80 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 29.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.
First Merchants Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.
About First Merchants
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Merchants
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.