Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 7,488 Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,488 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 559,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,457,000 after purchasing an additional 58,311 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 107,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $73.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.99. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. Logitech International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $974.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $52,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

