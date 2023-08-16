US Bancorp DE Has $6.31 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,744 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MetLife by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444,254 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $234,761,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in MetLife by 564.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,097,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,934 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in MetLife by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at MetLife
In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
MetLife Trading Down 2.7 %
NYSE MET opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average is $60.03.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.
MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
MetLife Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 80.93%.
MetLife Profile
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
