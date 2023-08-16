Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 2,348 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:REZI opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

Insider Activity at Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $233,616.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,717.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on REZI

About Resideo Technologies

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.