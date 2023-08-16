Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,379 PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRAA. TheStreet downgraded PRA Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly bought 7,425 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $149,985.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,142.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vikram A. Atal purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $752,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly purchased 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $149,985.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,142.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRA Group Price Performance

Shares of PRAA opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $43.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $209.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Further Reading

