1,572 Shares in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DMC Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on UI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Ubiquiti from $266.00 to $207.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th.
Ubiquiti Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSE:UI opened at $162.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.67 and a 200 day moving average of $215.61. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.49 and a 52 week high of $350.63.
About Ubiquiti
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.
