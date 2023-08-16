Jeffrey E. Cohen Sells 1,500 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA stock opened at $268.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,898,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,474,000 after buying an additional 213,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,975,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,861,000 after buying an additional 149,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,591,000 after buying an additional 934,406 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,862,000 after buying an additional 116,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,773,000 after acquiring an additional 64,029 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.36.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

