Jeffrey E. Cohen Sells 1,500 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
HCA stock opened at $268.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.39.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,898,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,474,000 after buying an additional 213,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,975,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,861,000 after buying an additional 149,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,591,000 after buying an additional 934,406 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,862,000 after buying an additional 116,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,773,000 after acquiring an additional 64,029 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.36.
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.
