Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,781 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Arconic were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arconic by 50.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $40,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth $25,707,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,389,000 after purchasing an additional 991,281 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,559,000 after purchasing an additional 791,501 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Arconic Stock Down 0.1 %

Arconic stock opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.62. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $29.99.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arconic



Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

