Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $90.91 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $93.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.10 and a 200-day moving average of $82.18. The company has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

