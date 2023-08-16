Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $442,000 in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIGI. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.15. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $77.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.
About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
