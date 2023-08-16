Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Samantha Hammock Sells 12,557 Shares

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $46.05.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

