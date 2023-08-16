Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $215,166.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,156,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT opened at $152.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $156.53.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.62%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

