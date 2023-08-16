Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.12% of Post worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 98,990.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,394,000 after buying an additional 6,102,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,259,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,013,000 after buying an additional 248,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Post by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,345,000 after buying an additional 247,989 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $98.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.63. Post had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $169,599.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,239. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $169,599.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $680,726.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Post in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

