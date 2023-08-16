US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NICE were worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in NICE by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at $166,868,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 860,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in NICE by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 808,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 770,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,243,000 after acquiring an additional 45,640 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.88.

NICE Stock Down 1.3 %

NICE stock opened at $214.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $164.65 and a one year high of $234.39.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

