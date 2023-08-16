US Bancorp DE Purchases 509 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,477,000 after buying an additional 548,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after buying an additional 1,440,210 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after acquiring an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,999,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $191.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.41 and its 200 day moving average is $183.13. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $231.42.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

