Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 21,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.3% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.10. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.70.

View Our Latest Report on MMP

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Free Report)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.