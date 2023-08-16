US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,129,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Biogen by 726.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,530,000 after buying an additional 1,093,576 shares during the period. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,934,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1,731.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 264,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,194,000 after buying an additional 249,884 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Biogen by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,610,000 after buying an additional 247,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.59.

Biogen Stock Down 0.9 %

Biogen stock opened at $270.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.08. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.65 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.