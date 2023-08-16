US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF stock opened at $106.92 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,755 shares of company stock worth $3,954,300. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

