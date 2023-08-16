US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $915,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LNT stock opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

