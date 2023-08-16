Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$39.00 to C$43.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Russel Metals traded as high as C$39.25 and last traded at C$38.99, with a volume of 13451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.85.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RUS. National Bankshares set a C$41.00 price target on Russel Metals and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$44.50 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.93.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

