Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases Shares of 26,288 iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 173.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 125,537 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 31,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 110.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWA opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.96.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

