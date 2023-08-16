Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $491,000 Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Argus dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

