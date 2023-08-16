Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 226 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.69.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $65.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $60.21 and a 1-year high of $115.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.65.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 82.96%. Research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.5119 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 14.87%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

