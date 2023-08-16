Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 2,800 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,043,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $3,170,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,234,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,600,000 after purchasing an additional 680,069 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.03.

Shares of ACI opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.89 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 82.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

