Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.09% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 623.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

PBW stock opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $63.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63.

About Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

